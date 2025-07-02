Inter Miami confident Lionel Messi will sign new deal beyond 2025

Inter Miami have started talks to extend Lionel Messi’s contract, aiming to keep the football legend in Major League Soccer beyond the current deal ending in December 2025.

Club officials, MLS representatives, and Messi’s team are optimistic about reaching an agreement soon. Veteran transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Messi is open to staying in the United States despite recent rumors linking him to Saudi Arabia.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023, has already become the club’s all-time top scorer with 50 goals. His latest strike came from a classic free-kick against FC Porto in the Club World Cup. He featured in all four matches of the tournament before Miami’s quarter-final exit to PSG.

The club views Messi’s continued presence as key to the league’s popularity, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, increasing the spotlight on MLS.

If the deal is finalized, Messi is expected to finish his professional career in the United States. There is also speculation that he may retire from international football after Argentina’s campaign in the 2026 World Cup.

Messi’s impact on MLS has been massive, boosting global attention and commercial growth for the league. Keeping him would further strengthen MLS’s status as a growing force in international football.