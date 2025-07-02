House GOP pushes final vote on Trump’s tax bill amid criticism and tight deadline

WASHINGTON – House Republicans are rushing toward a final vote on President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending package, aiming to meet his July 4 deadline despite rising tensions and tight numbers. The bill already passed the Senate by a narrow 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is leading the charge, urging fellow Republicans to support the measure without delay. However, some GOP members have raised concerns about the bill’s last-minute changes and deep cuts to Medicaid and food assistance, which they believe could hurt their chances in competitive districts.

The legislation includes $350 billion for defense and immigration enforcement, while partially offsetting costs through reduced spending on social programs. Yet, the Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill will still increase the federal deficit by $3.3 trillion over the next decade—adding fuel to the growing debate.

Trump strongly backed the bill on social media, calling on Republicans to “unite” and accusing dissenters of grandstanding. The pressure is already being felt—Sen. Thom Tillis dropped his re-election bid after Trump’s attacks over his opposition to the bill. Other lawmakers, like Rep. Thomas Massie, are also facing backlash from Trump’s political base.

Meanwhile, Democrats have slammed the bill, calling it rushed and dangerous. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries warned that proposed cuts could leave millions without healthcare or food support. “This bill threatens the lives and dignity of Americans who depend on these programs,” he said.

Despite the criticism, Republican leaders remain firm. Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized that the bill’s core goal is to extend Trump-era tax cuts. According to the Tax Policy Center, the cuts would offer the wealthiest Americans nearly $11,000 in annual relief—while the lowest-income earners would get about $150.