‘Squid game’ creator breaks silence on spin-off rumors after shocking finale

SEOUL – Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has finally addressed the growing buzz around a possible U.S.-based spin-off after the show’s jaw-dropping season 3 finale. The global hit’s last season premiered on June 27, 2025, leaving fans with burning questions—especially after Cate Blanchett’s surprise appearance.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang explained that Blanchett’s cameo as an American recruiter wasn’t meant to set up a new storyline. “I didn’t write that ending to hint at more shows,” he clarified. “Gi-hun and the Front Man brought the Games in Korea to a close.”

The Korean filmmaker emphasized the deeper message behind the scene, noting that the show has always tackled the harsh realities of capitalism. “Even if one version of the system falls, another one rises. It’s a cycle that keeps repeating,” Hwang said. “That’s the point I wanted to leave viewers with.”

Despite speculation, Hwang confirmed that there have been no official talks with him about a U.S. spin-off. However, he welcomed the idea, especially if legendary director David Fincher—rumored to be attached—were to lead it. “I’ve admired Fincher’s work since Se7en. If he directed it, I’d watch it the second it came out,” he added.

The Squid Game finale wrapped up its dark and thrilling narrative, but the ending has left fans worldwide curious about what might come next. For now, Hwang says he’s satisfied with how the story ended—leaving just enough mystery behind.

With Squid Game now complete, fans can only hope that if a spin-off ever comes to life, it lives up to the bold storytelling and emotional depth of the original.