Pakistan joins fossil fuel treaty, faces scrutiny over coal and gas projects

In a bold move, Pakistan has become the first South Asian country to join the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT), aligning itself with climate-vulnerable nations advocating for a global shift away from coal, oil, and gas. The treaty aims to stop the expansion of fossil fuels and help countries transition through financial aid and international cooperation.

Pakistan’s decision, made in December 2024, comes at a time of severe climate stress. Record heatwaves, melting glaciers, and the 2022 floods that displaced 33 million people have pushed the country into a climate emergency. Officials say the move sends a strong signal of Pakistan’s commitment to climate justice and energy reform on the global stage.

However, critics point to a sharp contradiction: while Pakistan supports the treaty abroad, it continues to approve new coal and gas projects at home, especially in Thar and Balochistan. Local activists argue that this undermines the government’s credibility and causes harm to communities facing displacement and pollution from fossil fuel extraction.

Pakistan’s role in upcoming treaty negotiations is expected to be influential, particularly in shaping discussions around climate finance, debt relief, and just transition. At the recent Bonn Symposium, the country demanded grants, not loans, stressing the unfair burden of climate debt on developing economies.

Despite the bold step, questions remain. Pakistan still lacks a clear national roadmap to cut fossil fuel use. Renewable energy progress is slow, and subsidies for fossil fuels persist. Experts say Pakistan’s leadership is symbolically important—but must now be matched with real, on-the-ground action to inspire regional change and global trust.