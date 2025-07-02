John Cena and Idris Elba join forces for action-comedy ‘heads of state’

LONDON – Hollywood stars John Cena and Idris Elba reunite in the action-packed buddy comedy Heads of State, now streaming on Prime Video. The film combines fast-paced thrills with sharp humor as the duo plays unlikely world leaders forced to work together.

Cena takes on the role of Will Derringer, a former action star turned optimistic U.S. President, while Elba portrays the tough and no-nonsense British Prime Minister Sam Clarke, a seasoned army veteran. Their tense diplomatic meeting takes a wild turn when an unexpected attack forces them to team up and save the world.

This marks the second collaboration between Cena and Elba, who previously appeared together in The Suicide Squad (2021). Both actors also serve as executive producers of Heads of State, which celebrates the chaotic yet heartfelt nature of friendship in times of crisis.

Directed by Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, the film aims to revive the energy of classic buddy comedies from the ’80s and ’90s. He praised the chemistry between the leads, noting their ability to argue, joke, and bond onscreen in a believable and entertaining way.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the cast as MI6 agent Noel Bisset, a pun-loving spy who adds charm and wit to the mix. She said working in a comedy-action film was a fun shift from her usual roles in serious thrillers and dramas.

With its mix of explosive action, smart dialogue, and heartwarming moments, Heads of State promises a feel-good ride for viewers. It’s now available to stream on Prime Video, just in time for summer binge-watching.