Bangladesh’s ex-PM Hasina sentenced to six months in contempt case

Bangladesh’s court sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to six months’ imprisonment in absentia for contempt of court. The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued the verdict on July 2, marking the first conviction since her fall from power amid a brutal student uprising in August 2024. Hasina fled to India and ignored court orders to return.

The contempt ruling stems from a leaked phone recording, in which she allegedly claimed a “license to kill” due to having over 227 legal cases pending. A forensic examination confirmed the recording’s authenticity. Prosecutors alleged her remarks intimidated witnesses and created a climate of fear.

Alongside Hasina, fugitive Shakil Akanda Bulbul, former leader of her party’s student wing, received a two-month sentence. The tribunal, set up in 2010 to try war crimes, has now issued three arrest warrants for Hasina, including one for contempt and others linked to crimes against humanity.

The contempt verdict comes amid broader legal action against Hasina’s regime. It includes charges of orchestrating a deadly crackdown on student protesters last summer, which led to as many as 1,400 deaths, according to a U.N. report on widespread human rights abuses. The ongoing trial hints at command responsibility in crimes against humanity.

Supporters call the legal moves politically motivated, but the interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, defends them as necessary for restoring accountability and justice. Meanwhile, trials continue, her party remains banned, and authorities are pursuing extradition under a treaty with India. The developments represent a significant shift in the country’s political and legal landscape.