Hamas orders Gaza clan leader to surrender, labels him a traitor

CAIRO – The Hamas-led interior ministry in Gaza has demanded that Yasser Abu Shabab, the head of a powerful Bedouin clan, surrender within 10 days or face trial for treason. The ministry’s statement, issued on Wednesday, said the decision was handed down by a “Revolutionary Court.”

According to Hamas officials, Abu Shabab does not recognize the group’s authority and has openly accused them of harming Gaza’s interests. His clan, reportedly well-armed, has resisted Hamas control, particularly in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, which is currently under Israeli military presence.

Hamas has called on the public to help locate Abu Shabab, who remains out of reach. The group alleges that he is involved in looting UN aid trucks and claims he is secretly backed by Israel—accusations that Abu Shabab’s group firmly denies.

Last month, sources revealed that Hamas had deployed elite fighters to kill Abu Shabab. However, his group told Reuters that they only escort aid trucks to prevent looting and accused Hamas of silencing critics and using violence to assert dominance.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have admitted to working with some clans in Gaza against Hamas but have not confirmed which ones. This has further fueled tensions in the region, already strained by ongoing conflict and humanitarian challenges.

As the standoff intensifies, the situation reflects deepening divisions within Gaza, highlighting not only the battle between Hamas and Israel but also growing internal dissent against Hamas rule.