KP government to buy drones and boats to improve flood response

Following the tragic flood in Swat that claimed fifteen lives, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to strengthen its emergency response capabilities. The government will purchase new flood-fighting equipment, including drones and water rescue boats.

According to sources, the Relief Department has prepared to buy 30 drones. Ten H-30 transportation drones will each carry up to 100 kilograms, while 20 smaller drones will carry up to 50 kilograms. These drones will be used in floods and other emergency situations.

The estimated cost for the drone purchase is 406 million rupees. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has instructed the Finance Department to release 331 million rupees for this urgent procurement. The process for buying both drones and rescue boats has already been finalized.

The Relief Department explained that the goal of acquiring this equipment is to ensure timely action during emergencies. The drones will help with surveillance and rescue efforts, improving response times and saving lives.

The introduction of such technology marks a significant step toward better disaster management in the province. Officials believe that this equipment will enhance the government’s ability to protect communities from sudden natural disasters.

Overall, these new measures reflect the KP government’s commitment to preventing future tragedies like the recent flood in Swat and to ensuring public safety through modern technology.