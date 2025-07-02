Action underway against negligence in Swat flood tragedy, says Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Dr. Saif has confirmed that action is being taken against those found negligent in the recent Swat flood tragedy. He made these remarks during a visit to a bereaved family in Mardan who lost three members in the disaster.

Dr. Saif, accompanied by a government delegation, expressed deep condolences and conveyed sympathies from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. He said the entire provincial government stands with the grieving families during this difficult time.

While acknowledging that weather conditions are beyond anyone’s control, Saif stressed that strict disciplinary measures will be taken against officials who showed negligence. Some responsible officials have already been removed from their positions as a first step.

The advisor further revealed that Chief Minister Gandapur has formed a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the tragedy thoroughly. This committee has already started its work and will submit its report to the CM soon.

Once the inquiry report is received, the government will take further action against others found guilty of negligence. Saif assured the public that the government is committed to holding all responsible parties accountable.

Additionally, Saif mentioned that compensation announced by the government will be provided soon to the families affected by the floods, helping them cope with their losses.