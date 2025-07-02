June sees 78 terror attacks in Pakistan, 100 dead and 189 injured

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terrorist violence in June 2025, with 78 attacks carried out by the extremist group “Fitna Al-Hindustan.” These incidents claimed 100 lives and left 189 people injured, according to a report released by a terrorism-focused think tank.

In response, security forces intensified counter-terror operations across the country. Throughout June, authorities eliminated 71 terrorists and arrested 52 suspected militants. These efforts aimed to restore stability and prevent further attacks on public spaces and security installations.

The think tank’s report also provided a grim overview of the first half of 2025. From January to June, Pakistan recorded 502 terror-related incidents, resulting in 737 fatalities and 991 injuries. The majority of the attacks targeted security personnel, government buildings, and civilian areas.

Despite the rising number of incidents, security agencies remain active and committed to curbing terrorism. The report highlighted ongoing intelligence-based operations in high-risk regions, with a focus on dismantling militant networks and protecting vulnerable communities.

Moreover, officials emphasized the need for stronger coordination between civil and military agencies to tackle the evolving threat. While the situation remains tense, authorities are determined to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country.