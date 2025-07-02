Iran prepared to mine Strait of Hormuz after US, Israel strikes: sources

Tensions escalated in the Gulf last month as US intelligence revealed that Iran had loaded naval mines onto vessels, indicating possible plans to block the Strait of Hormuz. This move followed Israel’s missile strikes on Iranian sites on June 13 and raised alarms in Washington about the risk of a wider conflict impacting global trade routes.

According to two US officials, Iran’s preparation to deploy mines, although never executed, signaled Tehran’s serious consideration of closing one of the world’s most important oil shipping lanes. Roughly 20% of global oil and gas flows through the strait, and any disruption could severely impact global energy markets.

Despite Iran’s parliament backing a measure to block the strait on June 22 after US strikes on its nuclear facilities, the final decision rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Iran has often threatened to close the strait in past years, but it has never acted on the threat. It remains unclear whether the mines have since been unloaded.

Interestingly, global oil prices have dropped over 10% since the US airstrikes. Analysts suggest this is due to relief that Iran did not immediately follow through on its threats, and shipping routes have remained open. A White House official credited “Operation Midnight Hammer” and the administration’s pressure campaign for keeping the strait safe and open.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but crucial passage between Oman and Iran, used by major oil exporters like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, and Qatar. Though Iran also relies on the route for its oil exports, it has long maintained the ability to block the strait if needed, holding over 5,000 naval mines, according to a 2019 US intelligence report.

While Iran’s only direct retaliation has so far been a missile strike on a US base in Qatar, US officials remain cautious. They have not ruled out further actions by Iran in the region, especially given the rising tensions and continued military build-up.