Trump pushes for 60-day Gaza ceasefire before Netanyahu’s US visit

US President Donald Trump has called on Hamas to accept a 60-day ceasefire deal in Gaza, stating that Israel has already agreed to the conditions. The proposal comes ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled visit to Washington on July 7. Trump emphasized the urgency of the moment, warning that this deal may be Hamas’s best chance at halting the ongoing conflict.

In a social media post, Trump confirmed that his team had met Israeli officials to discuss the terms and that representatives from Qatar and Egypt would deliver the final proposal to Hamas. He added, “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal — because it will not get better, it will only get worse.”

Despite peace efforts, fighting in Gaza has intensified. According to Gaza’s civil defense agency, Israeli strikes killed at least 26 people on Tuesday. The Israeli military said it expanded its operations in Gaza to eliminate Hamas fighters and destroy their infrastructure, both above and below ground. Tanks were seen near the border, and airstrikes continued in northern and southern areas.

The humanitarian crisis is worsening. The Red Cross reported that most hospitals in Gaza are no longer functioning due to months of conflict and restricted access to medical supplies. Aid distribution has become deadly, with 16 people reportedly killed near aid sites in central and southern Gaza on Tuesday. Israeli forces claimed they fired warning shots and were unaware of any casualties but promised to review the incidents.

Meanwhile, a group of 169 aid organizations demanded an end to the current US- and Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza, blaming it for civilian deaths. They called for a return to the UN-led humanitarian mechanism that operated before March, when Israel enforced a full blockade during stalled ceasefire negotiations.

Netanyahu is expected to meet Trump and senior US officials next week, under pressure to halt the war and secure the release of hostages. Hamas, on the other hand, said it is open to any proposal that ensures a permanent ceasefire and full withdrawal of Israeli forces. However, no breakthrough has been reported so far.