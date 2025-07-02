UK and Europe scorch under record-breaking heatwave

Extreme heat continued to grip the UK and Europe on Tuesday, with several regions experiencing the hottest day of the year so far. In the UK, temperatures soared to around 34°C, marking the peak of this summer’s heatwave. The rising heat has raised concerns among authorities and citizens alike, with emergency services on alert.

In Portugal, temperatures climbed as high as 46°C, one of the highest recorded in recent years. Meanwhile, Paris experienced intense heat as well, with the mercury hitting 40°C. Due to the extreme conditions, the Eiffel Tower has been temporarily closed for the next two days. Additionally, schools had already been shut down as a precaution.

Italy is also facing severe heat, forcing officials to consider a ban on all outdoor work during daytime hours. Health experts have warned people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and take necessary precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.

Moreover, Brussels is battling similar heat levels, with some areas reaching up to 40°C. The sudden temperature spike has caused disruptions in public life, leading to reduced public transport services and warnings against unnecessary travel during the day.

Authorities across Europe are issuing heat alerts and have activated emergency measures to prevent heat-related illnesses. Cooling centers are being opened in many cities, and citizens are urged to limit outdoor activity during peak hours.

As climate patterns continue to shift, experts suggest that such heatwaves may become more frequent and intense in the future. The current situation serves as a strong reminder of the growing impact of global warming across the continent.