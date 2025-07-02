Israel kills over 50 in Gaza as calls for ceasefire mount

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed at least 51 people, including 24 at a seafront rest area, as fresh calls grow for a ceasefire in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The swift resolution of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran has revived hopes for a halt to the fighting in Gaza, where more than 20 months of combat have created dire humanitarian conditions for the population of more than two million.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on July 7, a US official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces launched pre-dawn raids across the occupied West Bank, arresting at least 21 Palestinians. Detainees were taken from Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, and Bethlehem.

In Washington, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump is in constant communication with Israeli leadership and is committed to ending the war.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both Israel and Gaza… the president wants to see it end. He wants to save lives,” she told reporters.

Trump is set to host Netanyahu next Monday for talks at the White House, with discussions expected to cover Gaza, Iran, and regional security.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is in Washington this week for talks with senior US officials on regional diplomacy, Gaza, and the aftermath of Israel’s 12-day conflict with Iran last month.

Earlier on Monday, nearly 40 people were killed in the deadliest single attack of the week, when an Israeli airstrike hit the al-Baqa café, a popular venue along Gaza City’s coastal promenade.

The site had become one of the few remaining social gathering spaces in the besieged enclave.

Children were attending a birthday party at the time of the strike. Palestinian journalist Ismail Abu Hatab was also among the dead.

On Tuesday, an Israeli military spokesperson told AFP the incident was under review, adding: “Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians using aerial surveillance.”

A UN report has named over 60 companies it alleges are involved in supporting Israeli settlements and military actions in Gaza, calling the conflict a “genocidal campaign.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he is ‘going to be very firm with Netanyahu on ending Gaza conflict’ during next week’s meeting

Trump said he will discuss the situations in Gaza and Iran when he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week, adding that he hopes to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza soon, Reuters reports.

Trump plans to meet Netanyahu on Monday and told reporters during a visit to Florida that he would be “very firm” with him on the need for a speedy Gaza ceasefire while noting that Netanyahu wants one as well.

Trump said he is hopeful that a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement can be achieved next week between Israel and Hamas.

“We hope it’s going to happen. And we’re looking forward to it happening sometime next week,” he told reporters as he departed the White House for a day trip to Florida. “We want to get the hostages out.”