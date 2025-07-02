Civilian dead, two terrorists killed as Mastung govt offices comes under attack

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that a 16-year-old boy lost his life in a terrorist attack in Mastung district, while two India-backed terrorists were gunned down during a counter-operation carried out by security forces.

According to Rind, the attackers targeted key government installations including the tehsil office, a local bank, and other administrative buildings. The assailants opened indiscriminate fire, killing the teenage student on the spot and leaving at least seven others injured.

Security personnel from the Frontier Constabulary, Counter-Terrorism Department, and Levies Force responded promptly, sealing off the area and engaging the terrorists in an intense exchange of gunfire. Two terrorists were killed during the clash, while three others sustained injuries.

Shahid Rind reiterated the assailants were affiliated with “Fitna al Hindustan,” a term introduced by Pakistan’s security institutions to describe what they say is a network of India-backed terror activities aimed at destabilising Balochistan.

In a successful operation carried out by security forces in the Teri Mangal area of Kurram District, two terrorists, namely Hafeez-ur-Rehman and Wajid Gul, were killed, security forces said on Tuesday.

Both were wanted in connection with the shooting of schoolteachers and had bounties of Rs5 million each on their heads, according to security officials. Security sources said the two men were part of a group responsible for the killing of five teachers in Teri Mangal in 2023. During the exchange of fire, a local resident was injured.

Separately, two traffic policemen were martyred as unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday, according to police. “The traffic cops were on their way to Tajazai Adda for duty on motorcycles when they were fired at on Longkhel Road near Gulbaz Dehqan village,” read a statement by Lakki Marwat police spokesperson Shahid Hameed.

“The martyrs include Israel and Sanaullah, both of whom hailed from the Longkhel [area],” it added. The police cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation.

Also, a police official was shot and martyred by unidentified assailants in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda district, police informed on Tuesday.