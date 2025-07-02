Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Pakistan on Tuesday assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July 2025, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterating the country’s commitment to UN Charter, international law, and multilateralism during the tenure.

“Our presidency comes at a time of escalating conflicts and humanitarian crises across the world. We will strive to steer the Security Council towards responsive and effective action grounded in dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful dispute resolution,” DPM Dar wrote on X after Pakistan assumed the Presidency of the UNSC for July 2025, during its 8th term (2025-26) as an elected member of the 15-member UN body.

“Pakistan takes on this responsibility with humility, conviction and profound commitment to the UN Charter, international law, and multilateralism,” he said.

The deputy prime minister said that during the month he would chair two high-level signature events on: Maintenance of International Peace and Security through Multilateralism & Peaceful Settlement of Disputes on July 22; and Cooperation Between the UN and the OIC on July 24.

Moreover, he would also preside over the quarterly open debate on Palestine on July 23.

The deputy prime minister said that Pakistan looked forward to working with all UN members to pursue inclusive, balanced, and action-oriented outcomes.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, in a statement, said that Pakistan’s approach during the presidency would continue to remain anchored in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect for international law, and a steadfast commitment to multilateralism.

“As a country that has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistan brings to the Security Council an objective, principled and balanced perspective shaped by its foreign policy, past experience at the Council and its long-standing contributions to the maintenance of international peace and security including through UN peacekeeping and peace-building efforts.”

He said that in preparing the Council’s Programme of Work for July, Pakistan had pursued a transparent, balanced and consultative approach. We are mindful of the multiple, interlocking challenges to international peace and security across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and other regions. The immense human cost of these crises demands a Security Council that is responsive, credible and effective, he added.

During its Presidency, the spokesperson said that Pakistan would promote substantive and action-oriented deliberations while ensuring inclusive engagement and fostering constructive dialogue across all agenda items.

“Pakistan remains committed to serving as a bridge between the Security Council and the broader UN membership, guided by the belief that maintenance of international peace and security is a shared responsibility,” the spokesperson reiterated.