PM visits Iranian Embassy; expresses condolences

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolences to people and Government of Iran, while reaffirming Pakistan’s sympathy and solidarity with that country during this difficult time.

He paid rich tributes to the resilience and courage of the Iranian nation while offering his prayers for those who had embraced martyrdom, as well as for the swift recovery of the injured.

The prime minister visited Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to sign the condolence book, opened by the Iranian mission to honour martyrs and injured Iranians during recent Israeli aggression against Iran. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and the foreign secretary, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was received by Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam and his senior colleagues.

While assuring the Iranian side of Pakistan’s consistent and continued support, the prime minister also conveyed his good wishes and respects for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei, as well as for President Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian.