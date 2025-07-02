First-ever cyber patrolling in Muharram: Punjab blocks dozens of misinfo accounts

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered the establishment of a new monitoring system and a special control room to curb the spread of fake news during Muharram-ul-Haram, marking the first time such measures have been introduced in the province.

Under her directives, a comprehensive crackdown has been launched against those spreading false and provocative content on social media to maintain religious harmony and ensure law and order. Dozens of controversial social media accounts have already been blocked across Punjab based on reports from the Special Branch. Strict legal action is underway against individuals involved in disseminating inflammatory or sectarian content.

In a significant development, a Cyber Patrol Unit will be operational for the first time during Ashura to monitor digital platforms round-the-clock. A dedicated portal managed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has also been activated to report objectionable content. Once reported, such content is promptly removed, the relevant accounts are blocked, and the individuals behind them are traced.

The CM emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards content promoting religious hatred and sectarianism. She directed authorities to enforce a complete ban on the publication and promotion of such material, as well as on the use of drone cameras during Muharram processions under any circumstances.

To ensure foolproof security during processions and gatherings, she ordered the deployment of a Quick Response Force (QRF) and installation of iron barriers along procession routes. Facial recognition cameras will be placed at the entrance points of major processions for enhanced monitoring.

Special focus will also be given to the safety of female participants. Female police officers and personnel will be deployed for the security of women during Majalis and processions.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of the month, CM Maryam Nawaz stated, “The tragedy of Karbala teaches us the values of peace, sacrifice, and tolerance. All possible steps will be taken to uphold these principles and maintain peace during Ashura.”

She further noted, “In the prevailing global scenario, Muharram is an extremely sensitive period. There is absolutely no room for negligence by any stakeholder.”