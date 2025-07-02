Steering committee confirms import of 500,000 MT sugar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a follow-up meeting of the steering committee on the import of sugar. Following earlier deliberations, the committee confirmed the decision to import 500,000 metric tonnes of sugar through both the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the private sector. The deputy PM emphasized government’s commitment to ensuring a stable supply of essential commodities at affordable prices. The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, SAPM Tariq Bajwa; Chief Secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan; Secretaries of Food Security & Industries; as well as other senior Federal and provincial government officials.