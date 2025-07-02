Karachi court hears plea to register case against Trump over Iran strikes

A local court in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on Tuesday heard a petition seeking the registration of a criminal case against United States President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which the petitioner claimed caused mental distress to millions, including Pakistani citizens and lawyers.

The court adjourned proceedings until today, asking the petitioner to establish the maintainability of the case.

The plea was filed by Advocate Jamshed Ali Khowaja, who claims to represent hundreds of members of the International Lawyers Forum (ILF). His counsel, Jafar Abbas Jafri, argued the attack, carried out on June 21 and 22 by US B-2 bombers, induced widespread panic and psychological trauma in Pakistan. “A case can be filed where the crime occurred and where its effects were felt. The effects were felt across the country, including within the limits of Docks Police Station,” Jafri told the court, referring to the jurisdiction where his clients are seeking to have the case registered. He claimed suspicious US naval activity near Pakistan’s coastal belt intensified public fear.

“The act has caused mental stress and terrorized millions, including my client,” he continued.

However, the court raised questions about jurisdiction.

“This happened outside Pakistan’s territory,” the judge said. “If anything happens anywhere in the world, should Pakistani courts take up every such case?”

The court granted the petitioner time to present further arguments on maintainability.

Speaking to Arab News, senior lawyer Shaukat Hayat said the application holds no legal standing.

“Donald Trump is the president of a country, and no direct harm was caused to Pakistani citizens or lawyers,” he said. “Tomorrow if someone moves a US court to register a case against the Pakistani premier, will the US court order registering a case against our PM?”

Ali Ahmed Palh, another senior lawyer, said the petition seems aimed at seeking attention. “The right proper forum for such complaints can be the International Criminal Court,” he argued. “Pakistani courts have no jurisdiction over such cases.” However, Jafri defended the case.

“The act has caused mental stress and terrorized millions, including my clients, so this falls under Pakistani jurisdiction,” he told Arab News, expressing hope that the court would accept the petition. The petition, filed on June 24, seeks court orders directing police to register a First Information Report – a formal complaint that initiates a criminal investigation – and to provide legal and financial support until its filing.