Pakistan expresses solidarity with Türkiye amid Izmir wildfires

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and offered support to Türkiye as wildfires ravage Izmir province.

Both the prime minister and deputy prime minister took to X to convey their solidarity with the Turkish people during this challenging time.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating wildfires spreading across Izmir province. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Türkiye during this difficult time,” Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote.

He further prayed for the swift containment of the fires with minimal loss to lives and property, assuring Pakistan’s readiness to provide assistance.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with our brave and resilient Turkish brothers and sisters, and remains ready to offer any assistance needed in this hour of need,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that he was “deeply concerned” by the disturbing news of the wildfire in Izmir, Türkiye, which had disrupted flight operations and affected the lives of thousands of people.

He expressed hope the fire would be brought under control sooner without any more damage.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters and remains ready to extend any support needed during this challenging time,” Dar assured.