Former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s “captain cool” trademark officially approved



The trademark for the iconic phrase “Captain Cool,” associated with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has been officially approved. The announcement came after the 120-day public objection period passed without any challenges, as reported by cricket website Cricinfo. This means Dhoni now holds exclusive rights to use “Captain Cool” in commercial ventures.

Dhoni earned the nickname because of his calm, composed, and confident leadership style on the cricket field. He was known for staying cool under pressure, leading India to many significant victories, including the 2011 World Cup. The trademark covers sports-related services such as training, coaching, and sports facilities, allowing Dhoni to expand the use of his brand in these areas.

Most recently, Dhoni captained the Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 IPL season after stepping in for an injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the team struggled, finishing last on the points table for the first time in the tournament’s history, marking a tough phase for the veteran cricketer and his fans.

With this trademark secured, Dhoni can protect his legendary nickname from unauthorized commercial use and explore new business opportunities linked to his sporting legacy. Fans and sports marketers alike will watch closely how the “Captain Cool” brand develops in the future.