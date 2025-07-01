Rs100 billion tax surge on imported goods sparks concern nationwide

Right after the new budget was rolled out, the government struck hard with over Rs100 billion in fresh taxes on thousands of imported items. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) quickly issued a series of Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs), making these hikes effective immediately. This bold move aims to boost government revenue and narrow the growing trade deficit that has been troubling the economy.

Among the notable changes, imports of underwear and shoes now carry a 10% regulatory duty, hitting everyday consumer goods. Entertainment imports like foreign films and dramas face a steep charge of Rs 3,000 per minute, which could impact availability and prices. Artificial jewelry imports will be taxed at a hefty 32%, while cosmetics, perfumes, and aftershave products see a sharp 40% duty hike. This shows the government’s focus on targeting luxury and non-essential items to increase revenue.

Additionally, motorbike rickshaws imported into the country will face a 10% duty, while betel leaves imports are taxed at Rs 400 per kilogram—a significant rate that could affect local vendors. Tobacco products are also under pressure, with a 40% duty on steamed tobacco and a 20% levy on cigarettes and cigars, aimed both at curbing consumption and raising funds. These tough new taxes signal a broader crackdown on products with social and health concerns.

The tax hikes don’t stop there: over 100 products saw their regulatory duties rise from 30% to 36%, while 2,419 items saw duties increase from 20% to 24%. Agricultural equipment like combined harvesters older than 10 years now attract a 20% import duty, which may affect farmers relying on affordable machinery. In total, 688 luxury goods had their import duties boosted by up to 50%, underlining the government’s priority to tax high-end imports more heavily.

While these tax hikes promise to fill government coffers and support fiscal health, many worry about the ripple effects on consumers. Imported goods may become more expensive, pushing inflation higher and straining household budgets. Businesses that rely on imported raw materials could also face rising costs, potentially leading to higher prices for everyday products. Despite the challenges, the government insists these tough measures are crucial for long-term economic stability and growth in an uncertain financial landscape.