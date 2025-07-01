India cannot unilaterally suspend or leave Indus Waters Treaty: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that India cannot unilaterally suspend or withdraw from the Indus Waters Treaty. He spoke during his visit to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Islamabad. The Prime Minister criticized India for trying to politicize water resources, calling it a serious violation of international law. He warned that India is using water as a weapon against Pakistan.

He welcomed the recent ruling by the Court of Arbitration on the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects. The court confirmed its authority to hear the dispute and ordered timely and fair resolution. PM Shehbaz said India faced a major setback in the international court. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protect its water rights through legal and diplomatic means.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan will continue to build water storage dams like Diamer Bhasha and others using its own funds. He said increasing water reservoir capacity is vital to secure Pakistan’s future and combat water shortages caused by climate change. He directed officials to complete these projects on priority to safeguard the country from future water crises.

PM Shehbaz also condemned India’s repeated provocations regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. He said Pakistan is fully prepared to defend its water interests. The Prime Minister urged cooperation among provinces to improve water management and infrastructure.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office welcomed the June 27 decision by the Court of Arbitration. The ruling confirmed the court’s jurisdiction over the hydropower dispute with India. The Foreign Office called the court’s role crucial to ensure timely, effective, and fair settlement of the issues, strengthening Pakistan’s position in this long-standing conflict.