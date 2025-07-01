Power relief pulled back: PM’s Rs. 7.41 cut no longer in effect

The electricity price relief of Rs. 7.41 per unit, announced last year by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has officially ended. As of today, electricity bills will reflect the previous higher rates, the same as those applied during the summer of 2023. This move has sparked concern and confusion among consumers.

In April 2024, the Prime Minister had introduced a temporary relief package to ease the financial burden on the public during peak electricity consumption months. However, many citizens say they were led to believe the reduction was permanent and part of the basic electricity tariff. With the relief now withdrawn, electricity bills are expected to rise significantly, especially during July and August.

Frustrated consumers have voiced their disappointment, saying the government should have communicated clearly that this was a temporary measure. “This felt like a political move before the elections,” said a resident of Lahore. “Now we’re back to square one, and our bills will once again become unbearable in this heat.”

Federal Minister for Power Division Owais Leghari responded by saying the government has provided “sustainable relief” through long-term structural adjustments. He added that only fuel adjustment charges fluctuate monthly, and the base tariff remains unchanged. However, experts say fuel adjustments often lead to large increases in bills, especially when global oil prices rise.

Meanwhile, during a recent NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) hearing, consumers directly questioned whether the Rs. 7.41 relief would continue. Officials from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) avoided giving a direct answer. This prompted NEPRA member Rafiq Ahmed Shaikh to demand transparency, saying, “The public deserves a clear and honest response.”

Despite NEPRA’s intervention, CPPA representatives failed to clarify the situation, causing further concern. NEPRA officials later expressed dissatisfaction with CPPA’s vague replies and urged them to provide better communication in future hearings.

The withdrawal of the relief is expected to impact millions of households already struggling with inflation, leaving many to call for permanent reforms in the power pricing system.