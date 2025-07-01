Harry Styles sparks romance buzz with producer Ella Kenny at glastonbury

LONDON – Harry Styles has stirred headlines once again, this time over a new romance spotted in plain sight at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival. The pop star was seen kissing a mystery woman in the VIP section, leaving fans and media speculating about her identity.

According to a video shared by The Sun, the two looked completely smitten. Witnesses claimed that Harry seemed entirely focused on the woman, and the pair appeared inseparable once they were together. Their chemistry reportedly lit up the area.

Now, People Magazine has confirmed that the woman is Ella Kenny, a London-based producer. Her LinkedIn profile reveals that she works for Noir, a creative studio specializing in visual and experiential projects.

This new connection comes months after Harry’s breakup with actress Taylor Russell. The couple dated from mid-2023 until early 2024 before quietly parting ways. Since then, Harry has kept a low profile regarding his personal life—until now.

Fans are curious about how long Harry and Ella have known each other, as sources noted their interaction felt “very familiar.” The public display has sparked speculation that this could be the singer’s next serious relationship.

Though neither Harry nor Ella has publicly commented, the sighting has already become one of Glastonbury’s most talked-about moments this year, fueling excitement among fans worldwide.