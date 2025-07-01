PM Shehbaz visits Iranian embassy, expresses solidarity amid Gaza Crisis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad to express condolences over the Iranian casualties caused by recent Israeli aggression. During his visit, he also wrote heartfelt remarks in the condolence book.

Upon arrival, the Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam and senior embassy officials warmly received the Prime Minister. The visit was a symbolic gesture of solidarity during a time of grief for Iran.

PM Shehbaz extended Pakistan’s deepest sympathies and reaffirmed support for the Iranian people and government. He praised Iran’s resilience and paid tribute to those who were martyred, also praying for the swift recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan stands firmly with Iran during these challenging times. He conveyed best wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and newly elected President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

Moreover, he acknowledged the courage and strength of the Iranian nation in the face of adversity and highlighted the need for unity in the region to confront aggression and injustice.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Prime Minister’s Advisor Tariq Fatemi, and Foreign Secretary were also present during the visit, showcasing Pakistan’s strong diplomatic support at the highest level.