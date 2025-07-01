ECP delays Omar Ayub disqualification hearing to july 15

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the disqualification hearing of National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan until July 15. The adjournment came after Ayub’s lawyer submitted a stay order issued by the Peshawar High Court related to the case.

A three-member bench, led by ECP Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, conducted the proceedings on Tuesday. During the hearing, Justice (retd) Ikramullah from KP noted that the court order lacked a specified next date, prompting the ECP to ask its legal team to seek clarification from the Peshawar High Court.

Notably, Omar Ayub was absent from the hearing. However, the bench stressed that the reference sent by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq must be decided within the given time frame. The Commission also directed Ayub to submit a written response in the assets declaration case.

The opposition leader is accused of submitting inaccurate details in his nomination papers and providing misleading information to the returning officer. These allegations are part of a disqualification reference filed by PML-N’s Babar Nawaz, who was defeated by Ayub in the 2024 general elections from Haripur.

As the hearing continues, political tensions remain high. The outcome could significantly impact the opposition’s role in the National Assembly, especially if the ECP finds grounds for disqualification.