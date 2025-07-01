Imran Abbas urges producers to delay film releases during Muharram

Pakistani actor and model Imran Abbas has appealed to film producers and distributors to avoid releasing movies during the first ten days of Muharram out of respect for the sacred Islamic month. He emphasized the spiritual importance of this time and called for collective observance across the entertainment industry.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Abbas requested that producers postpone film releases not just during Muharram, but also during other holy months like Rabi-ul-Awal and Ramadan. He stressed that such a gesture would demonstrate respect for religious sentiments shared by all Muslims.

The actor pointed out that in the past, films were never released on the first day of Muharram. He clarified that this wasn’t about sectarian differences, but about honoring months that hold special meaning for Muslims, regardless of sect.

Reflecting on past traditions, Abbas recalled that Pakistan Television (PTV) used to air broadcasts without music during Muharram. He expressed concern over how this tradition has eroded, mentioning that music and dance shows now air even on the 9th of Muharram.

He also observed that people now travel and enjoy holidays during the final days of Muharram. Abbas warned that if this trend continues, the start of the Islamic new year may one day be marked with parties instead of solemnity and remembrance.

Finally, Abbas clarified that actors should not be blamed for film releases during sensitive times, as their work is completed long before release decisions are made. He urged decision-makers to delay releases by just a few days, saying it would not harm a film’s success but would show respect for religious values.