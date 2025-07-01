Naseeruddin Shah defends Diljit Dosanjh amid backlash over casting in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has strongly supported Diljit Dosanjh, who faced criticism for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. Shah took to Facebook to clear the air and back Diljit’s decision.

Shah emphasized that Diljit was not responsible for casting Hania Aamir; instead, the director made the casting choices. He said Diljit agreed to the role because “his mind is not poisoned,” highlighting Diljit’s open-mindedness and global reputation.

Moreover, Shah expressed frustration over the backlash, calling out political groups he said want to stop personal connections between India and Pakistan. He mentioned having close family and friends in Pakistan, saying no one can stop him from loving or meeting them.

Shah humorously responded to those telling him to “go to Pakistan” by saying, “Go to Kailasa,” indicating his refusal to be silenced. His message underlined the importance of peace and people-to-people ties beyond political tensions.

Diljit has faced harsh criticism amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Despite this, director Imtiaz Ali also came forward to support Diljit, praising his honesty and sincerity in his work.

This growing support highlights calls from artists and celebrities for peace and unity, even when political situations remain tense between the two countries.