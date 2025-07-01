When Javed Miandad’s iconic six spoiled Aamir Khan’s wedding day

Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently shared a funny and nostalgic story about how Javed Miandad’s famous six ruined his wedding day. Aamir revealed that he secretly married Reena when he was just 21, as their families did not approve at the time.

After their secret wedding, both families were busy watching a Pakistan-India cricket match on TV. Since everyone was focused on the game, no one noticed that Aamir and Reena had quietly tied the knot.

Aamir was excited because India was winning the match, hoping his wedding day would be remembered with India’s victory. But his joy turned to disappointment when Javed Miandad hit a six on the last ball, causing India to lose the game.

He later told Miandad about this in a meeting, jokingly saying, “Javed Bhai, you didn’t do right to me!” Miandad asked why, and Aamir explained that the six ruined his wedding day because he was very upset.

This match took place on April 10, 1986, in Sharjah. Pakistan needed 10 runs off the last four balls, and with 4 runs required on the last ball, Miandad’s incredible six off Chetan Sharma’s delivery not only won the game but also made cricket history.

Aamir’s story shows how sports moments can unexpectedly become part of personal memories, sometimes in surprising ways.