Thai PM suspended after leaked call criticizing military

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra after a phone call between her and Cambodia’s former leader was leaked, sparking national outrage and legal action. The call allegedly included criticism of Thailand’s military, raising concerns about national security and constitutional violations.

According to foreign media reports, 36 Thai senators filed a formal complaint against Paetongtarn, accusing her of dishonesty and breaching the country’s constitution. The court announced that she will remain suspended until a final verdict is reached on the matter.

The leaked call emerged following a tense border clash last month between Thai and Cambodian forces. In the audio, Paetongtarn was reportedly heard criticizing the Thai army, which many lawmakers saw as undermining the country’s sovereignty and internal order.

As a result of her suspension, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister will now serve as the acting prime minister until the case concludes. This sudden shift in leadership has sparked political uncertainty, though the government insists stability will be maintained.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Paetongtarn said she respects the ruling and apologized to the nation. “I gave my 100% to serve the country,” she stated. “If my actions caused pain to the people, I sincerely apologize.”

Paetongtarn made history earlier this year by becoming Thailand’s youngest prime minister. Her suspension marks a dramatic turn in her political journey and highlights ongoing tensions between civilian leaders and the military establishment.