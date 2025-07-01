Senate struggles to finalize Trump’s $3.3 trillion bill amid deep party divisions

Senate Republicans are still working to pass President Donald Trump’s massive $3.3 trillion spending and tax bill, facing sharp internal disagreements and growing concerns over national debt. The bill has sparked a long voting session, known as a “vote-a-rama,” which began early Monday and stretched into Tuesday without clear progress toward final approval.

The bill includes extended tax cuts, immigration funding, military boosts, and controversial Medicaid cuts. However, many Republicans argue it won’t worsen debt, while the Congressional Budget Office estimates it will increase the nation’s debt by $3.3 trillion. Democrats strongly oppose the bill, calling it a giveaway to billionaires at the cost of healthcare and social support.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune remains hopeful for a resolution but acknowledged delays caused by rule checks on proposed amendments. Meanwhile, amendments aimed at easing Medicaid cuts or increasing rural health funding were rejected. Critics argue the bill favors the wealthiest small businesses, despite claims of helping families and entrepreneurs.

The legislation includes politically sensitive points, like banning Medicaid funds for gender-related medical procedures and intensifying background checks on migrant children. These provisions have stirred backlash from civil rights groups and moderates within both parties.

Adding to the drama, Elon Musk publicly criticized Republicans for pushing a bill that increases national debt, threatening political consequences ahead of the 2026 elections. He also hinted at forming a new political party to challenge excessive government spending.

If the Senate manages to pass the bill, it will move to the House, where lawmakers are also deeply divided. With a looming debt ceiling deadline later this summer, failure to finalize a deal could lead to a major financial crisis, making the coming days crucial for America’s economic future.