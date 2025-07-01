Iran-linked hackers threaten to leak emails of Trump aides amid rising tensions

Hackers allegedly linked to Iran have threatened to release more stolen emails from close aides of U.S. President Donald Trump. The group, operating under the alias “Robert,” claims to possess around 100 gigabytes of sensitive data from accounts tied to key Trump figures, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, attorney Lindsey Halligan, adviser Roger Stone, and even Stormy Daniels.

These hackers had previously leaked some material during the final stages of the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Although the earlier leaks generated headlines, they did not significantly impact the election outcome, which Trump ultimately won. Now, with fresh tensions following the recent Israel-Iran conflict, the group appears ready to strike again—this time possibly for profit.

In online chats with Reuters, “Robert” suggested they may sell the stolen data but did not provide a timeline. The content of the new email trove remains unclear. However, earlier leaks included emails discussing campaign strategy, settlement talks, and alleged financial dealings between Trump and lawyers from rival political circles.

The U.S. government has strongly condemned the cyberattack. Attorney General Pam Bondi labeled it “an unconscionable cyber-attack,” while FBI Director Kash Patel vowed a full investigation. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) dismissed the hack as “digital propaganda” aimed at smearing Trump and his allies.

Cyber experts believe the timing of this renewed activity is no coincidence. Frederick Kagan of the American Enterprise Institute suggested Iran may be using cyber tactics as a non-military form of retaliation following its recent losses in the conflict. This approach allows them to strike back without risking further U.S. or Israeli military action.

Meanwhile, U.S. cybersecurity officials have warned businesses and infrastructure operators to stay alert. While Iran’s hackers kept a low profile during the Israel-Iran conflict, officials say American systems may now be in their crosshairs. The threat underscores the growing role of cyber warfare in modern geopolitical rivalries.