G7 pushes for renewed talks on Iran nuclear deal amid ceasefire

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations have called for the immediate resumption of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, following a recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran. In a joint statement released on Monday, they emphasized the need for a comprehensive, verifiable, and long-lasting agreement.

Since April, the United States and Iran have engaged in diplomatic talks aimed at resolving tensions around Tehran’s nuclear activities. While Iran maintains that its programme is for peaceful purposes, Israel and its allies insist on strong measures to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.

Tensions escalated sharply after Israel launched attacks on Iran on June 13, triggering a brief but intense conflict. The situation worsened when Washington struck Iranian nuclear sites, and Iran retaliated by targeting a U.S. base in Qatar. However, a ceasefire brokered by President Trump has temporarily eased the crisis.

The G7 foreign ministers expressed concern over the potential for further regional instability. They urged all parties to avoid provocative actions and support a diplomatic path forward. U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff said recent talks with Iran were “promising,” raising hopes for a long-term peace deal.

Meanwhile, the G7 condemned threats made against Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, after an Iranian hardline newspaper called for his execution. The statement emphasized the importance of respecting international oversight and diplomacy.

Iran, a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), has faced scrutiny from the UN watchdog, which last month declared Iran in breach of its obligations. In contrast, Israel—believed to be the only nuclear-armed nation in the region—is not a member of the NPT and continues to oppose Iran’s nuclear advancements.