India chemical factory blast kills 36, triggers shutdown of Sigachi plant

At least 36 people have died and 36 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a Sigachi Industries chemical factory in Telangana, India, following a powerful explosion. The incident occurred on Monday and has left the facility in ruins, according to emergency officials.

GV Narayana Rao, Director of the Telangana Fire Disaster Response team, stated that the building collapsed completely due to the blast. Rescue workers are still removing debris, and authorities fear more bodies could be found underneath. He added that a full assessment will only be possible once the entire site is cleared.

The explosion took place at a Sigachi facility known for producing microcrystalline cellulose, a compound commonly used in food and pharmaceutical industries. This particular plant accounts for more than one-fourth of the company’s total production capacity of 21,700 million metric tons per year.

Although the company has not confirmed the cause of the explosion, it announced a 90-day suspension of operations at the site. The temporary shutdown is due to severe damage to the facility’s equipment and infrastructure caused by the fire.

Meanwhile, local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine if safety lapses or negligence contributed to the disaster. Residents and worker unions have also demanded stronger safety protocols and accountability for industrial sites handling hazardous materials.

This tragic event has raised concerns across India’s manufacturing sector, with experts urging stricter inspections and enforcement of workplace safety laws to prevent future accidents.