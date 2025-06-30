Pakistan urges India to resume IWT after Hague court ruling

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday welcomed the decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague to issue a “supplemental award” in the Indus Waters case, urging India to resume the functioning of the Treaty, which it has held in abeyance since May.

According to the PCA’s rules, a supplemental award is an additional ruling issued by a court or tribunal after its initial decision, usually to address a specific issue that wasn’t fully resolved or to clarify certain points, such as jurisdiction, competence, or interpretation of a treaty or agreement.

India in April held the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 – an incident New Delhi blamed on Islamabad without evidence. Pakistan termed any attempt to suspend its water share an “act of war”, noting the IWT had no provision for unilateral suspension. It later said it was considering court action, citing a violation of the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

“In a supplemental award announced on 27 June 2025, the Court of Arbitration hearing the Pakistan-India dispute over Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects has found that its competence remains intact, and that it has a continuing responsibility to advance these proceedings in a timely, efficient, and fair manner,” the FO said in a statement.

“The Court of Arbitration decided to announce this supplemental award in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.”

It added that the award “vindicates Pakistan’s position that the Indus Waters Treaty remains valid and operational, and that India has no right to take unilateral action about it”.

The FO urged India to “immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and fulfil its treaty obligations, wholly and faithfully.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the court’s ruling confirmed that the IWT still remained fully valid.

Dar said that India must review its policies and cannot impose its will on Pakistan.

Speaking at the Foundation Day ceremony of the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad, Dar warned New Delhi against unilateral actions and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and sovereignty.

He strongly criticised India’s use of “false flag operations” to justify aggression against Pakistan, particularly citing the Pulwama incident, which he said was used by India to stage a fabricated narrative. “India must revisit its strategic choices and end its policy of coercion,” Dar stated.

Pakistan earlier welcomed the decision by the PCA to issue a “Supplemental Award of Competence” in the Indus Waters case, reiterating that India could not unilaterally hold the treaty in abeyance.

According to the government’s statement, Pakistan welcomed the PCA’s decision and stated that the court affirmed its competence despite India’s unilateral action against the IWT.

“Pakistan looks forward to receiving the court’s award on the first phase on the merits in due course following the hearing that was held in Peace Palace in The Hague in July 2024,” the statement read.

“The high priority, at this point, is that India and Pakistan find a way back to a meaningful dialogue, including on the application of the Indus Waters Treaty,” the government said, reiterating remarks made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Pakistan was “ready to engage in a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism”.

According to a press release from the PCA, the court found that it was not open to India to suspend the IWT or hold it in abeyance unilaterally.

“The Court first considered the terms of the Treaty (IWT), which do not provide for the unilateral ‘abeyance’ or ‘suspension’ of the Treaty; rather, according to its terms, the Treaty continues in force until terminated with the mutual consent of India and Pakistan,” the press release read.

“The Court found that the terms of the Treaty, read in light of the Treaty’s object and purpose, do not allow either Party, acting unilaterally, to hold in abeyance or suspend an ongoing dispute settlement process, given that to do so would fundamentally undermine ‘the value and efficacy of the Treaty’s compulsory third-party dispute settlement process’.”

During the court proceedings, the PCA noted that it was not open to India to unilaterally hold the IWT in abeyance “regardless of how India’s position was characterised or justified under international law”.