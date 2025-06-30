Govt hikes fuel prices for next fortnight

Government has announced a price hike for petroleum products, raising the cost of petrol by Rs8.36 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs10.39 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division late Monday night. The price of petrol has increased from Rs258.43 to 266.79 per litre, while HSD now costs Rs272.98 per litre, up from the previous Rs262.59. The new rates came into effect immediately from July 1. This adjustment follows recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and relevant ministries.