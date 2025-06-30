Deadline for free vehicle emission tests extended till Aug 31

The Punjab government has extended free emission testing deadline again, till August 31, 2025. The Punjab government has approved an extension of the deadline for free vehicle emission testing, allowing citizens to benefit from this free service. Punjab Transport Department official sources told APP that the government is implementing a strict system of vehicle emission testing and control vehicle pollution on the roads. Currently, the government has provided the citizens with the facility of getting their vehicles emission tested for free, after which the citizens will have to get this testing done from private sources themselves and obtain a certificate that their vehicles are below the emission limit.