Pakistan’s PR to UN in Vienna elected UNIDO president

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, Ambassador Kamran Akhtar, has been elected president of the 53rd session of the United Nations Industrial Development Board (UNIDO). This marks the first time Pakistan has been awarded this prestigious position. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed pride in Pakistan’s achievement on X. “Pakistan continues to make significant contributions to the UN system and remains deeply committed to an international order based on the UN Charter & international law,” he said.

The election reflects the trust placed in Pakistan by UNIDO Member States, reaffirming the country’s active diplomatic role within Vienna-based international organisations. Pakistan’s commitment to industrial development, particularly in developing countries, Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), has been central to its profile at UNIDO.

Ambassador Akhtar expressed gratitude to UNIDO Member States for their trust and outlined his commitment to further enhancing the organisation’s role in promoting industrial development globally. He highlighted Pakistan’s focus on sustainable, inclusive growth, particularly in vulnerable nations.