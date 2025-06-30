Pakistan to assume UNSC’s presidency for July today, vows to uphold international law

Pakistan is set to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July 2025 on Tuesday, with Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad pledging to uphold multilateralism and international law while steering the 15-member body’s work.

“Pakistan’s Presidency will be transparent, inclusive, and responsive,” the Pakistani envoy told APP correspondent at the UN, as he prepare to face the challenges ahead.

The presidency of the Security Council — the world body’s power centre — is part of Pakistan’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, which began in January 2025. The presidency rotates monthly among its 15 members, in alphabetical order.

Pakistan’s earlier terms on the Council were in 2012-13, 2003-04, 1993-94, 1983-84, 1976- 77, 1968-69 and 1952-53.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, who will preside over the Council meetings on key global issues in July, said he was fully aware of complex geo-political scenario, growing instability and threats to international peace and security, marked by rising conflicts and deepening humanitarian crises.

During this July presidency, Pakistan is scheduled to host two high-level signature events on multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes, and on UN-OIC cooperation.

These topics, he said, were reflective of shared priorities – multilateralism, preventive diplomacy and cooperation with regional organizations in promoting international peace and security.

At the same time, the focus will remain on key global issues, including the situation in the Middle East and developments in Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar has already met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and briefed him on the Council’ s programme of work in July.

“As a country that has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistan brings a principled and balanced perspective to the Security Council’s work shaped by its own experience, and longstanding contribution to UN’s peacekeeping and peace-building efforts,” the Pakistani envoy said in the interview.

“We look forward to working with all Council members for collective, timely action by the Council in line with its primary responsibility under the Charter and expectations of broader UN membership,” he added.

Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member with overwhelming support of the UN membership, securing 182 votes out of 193.