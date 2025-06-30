Alcaraz survives major scare in five-setter with Fognini

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz made heavy weather of his opening match at Wimbledon, needing five sets to see off Italian veteran Fabio Fognini on a baking Centre Court. On the hottest opening day in Wimbledon history with the temperature reaching a sweltering 32 degrees Celsius, Alcaraz was almost caught cold by a 38-year-old who is due to retire at the end of the year. The second seed eventually came through a marathon encounter 7-5 6-7 (5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 in an energy-sapping four hours and 37 minutes. “Playing the first match is never easy, I’ve been playing well on grass but Wimbledon is different. I tried to play the best I could but I would say I could be better. It was a great match.” In the first four sets the Alcaraz serve was misfiring and his forehand was erratic, and the flamboyant Fognini almost took advantage. The former world number nine was going through his array of flicks and tricks as he enjoyed what was his final appearance in SW19. He almost embarked on a lap of honour after coming out on top in one mesmerising rally which left Alcaraz, 16 years his junior, leaning on his towel box gasping for breath. The roar Alcaraz let out when he came from a break down to take the third set illustrated just how much he was being tested.