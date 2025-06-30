Pakistani students earn global acclaim at 2025 APAC Solution Challenge

The Embassy of Pakistan in Manila is proud to announce that a student team from Pakistan have achieved prestigious honors at the 2025 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Solution Challenge-a premier global tech competition supported by Google and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Out of more than 750 teams representing 12 countries across the Asia-Pacific region, Team GeoGemma from the Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad, was awarded the Best AI Use Award. The competition’s Top 10 finalists included teams from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

GeoGemma’s groundbreaking solution leverages satellite imagery and artificial intelligence through the Gemini API to deliver early warning alerts and risk assessments for disaster-prone areas. Their system holds life-saving potential by using geospatial technology. The team-comprised of Ahmed Iqbal, Hanzila Bin Younas, Khalil Ur Rehman, and Abdullah Asif-was commended for its innovative use of geospatial technology in disaster preparedness.

Team i+1 from NUCES FAST also made Pakistan proud by securing a spot among the Top 10 finalists. Their AI-powered document classifier, also developed with Gemini tools, aims to make complex texts more accessible for neurodivergent individuals, promoting inclusivity and access to knowledge.

In celebration of their achievements, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Asima Rabbani, hosted both teams at her official residence. Congratulating them on their success, she remarked, “You represent the bright future of Pakistan. Your innovation, determination, and global recognition are a source of pride for the entire nation.” She also commended the role of academic mentors, institutions, and competition organizers, emphasizing that such accomplishments signal Pakistan’s growing potential in the global AI and innovation ecosystem.

“These victories serve as powerful inspiration for aspiring technologists across Pakistan,” she added. “They also demonstrate how Pakistani youth are contributing solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including disaster preparedness and accessibility.”