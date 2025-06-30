China-Pakistan partnership offers 610 scholarships for 2025 autumn semester

A China-Pakistan technical education centre has announced 610 scholarships for Pakistani students for the autumn 2025 semester to study for one year in China, officials said.

The scholarships are part of the Chinese Culture and Technical Education (CCTE) program offered by the China-Pakistan TVET-Industrial Centre of Excellence (CPTICE).

CPTICE was established under an agreement between Chinese education technology company TANG International Education Group and Pakistan’s National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to integrate academic and industrial training between the two countries, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Students enrolled in diploma and degree programs at 16 Pakistani institutes and universities will be eligible to study the final year of their programs in China.

The scholarships cover fields including artificial intelligence, big data, modern agriculture, food security, hydraulic engineering, intelligent mining, nursing, and mechatronics.

The scholarships will be distributed in a manner that institutions with higher enrolment will get more seats to fully utilise the quota approved for Pakistan by the collaborating Chinese institutions, Mansoor ul Hassan Siddiqui, TANG International’s country head in Pakistan, told Gwadar Pro.

Last week, 18 students returned to Pakistan after completing the final year of a three-year diploma in advanced construction technology at Huanggang Polytechnic College in Hubei province.