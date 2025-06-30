Kamal inaugurates big catch-up round-III campaign

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday inaugurated the third phase of the big catch-up round campaign at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Golra Sharif.

The immunization drive aims to reach children who missed routine vaccinations and protect them against 12 life-threatening vaccine-preventable diseases.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Minister Kamal emphasized the urgent need to scale up preventive healthcare efforts across Pakistan.

“The Big Catch-Up Round is not just an immunization activity, it is our national resolve to protect our children. During this intensive campaign, a robust vaccination drive will be carried out across the country,” he said.

Highlighting the broader challenges in the healthcare system, the Minister remarked, “Hospitals like PIMS were not built to serve the thousands of patients they now receive daily.”

Pakistan’s population is growing at an alarming rate of 3.6%, the highest in the world. Every year, our population increases by the size of another country.

He said this pressure has overwhelmed our healthcare and education systems as many children are out of school due to this population surge.

Minister Kamal drew attention to systemic issues that impact public health. “Nearly 68% of illnesses in Pakistan stem from drinking contaminated water.”

From the peaks of Gilgit to the shores of Karachi, untreated sewage is contaminating our water supplies.

He said that unfortunately, the concept of treating sewage before disposal is almost non-existent.

He highlighted the current focus on treatment rather than prevention. “My foremost goal is to prevent illness before it begins,” the minister asserted.

“40% of Pakistani children are malnourished, their growth stunted due to nutritional deficiencies. Moreover, in 2025 alone, Pakistan has reported 13 confirmed polio cases, with environmental samples testing positive in nearly every district.”

Despite this, he acknowledged the progress made. “Thanks to rigorous polio campaigns, case numbers remain low. We must remember that while cancer has a treatment, polio does not.”

WHO Representative to Pakistan, Dr. Dapeng Luo in his remarks highlighted the impact of the Expanded Programme on Immunization saying “As we speak, every 10 seconds vaccination saves a live.”

Since the Foundation of Pakistan Expanded Programme on Immunization in 1978 in partnership with WHO, vaccines have saved and protected millions of lives in Pakistan.

He said like in the two previous Big Catch-Up rounds, WHO will continue to provide technical guidance and resources, and to mobilize vaccinators.

“Today we are also distributing motorbikes, generously donated by Gavi, to EPI vaccinators to reach the most vulnerable.”

The Big Catch-Up Round III represents a significant step forward in strengthening Pakistan’s immunization system and protecting its most vulnerable populations.