22 rescued after partial building collapse in Kharadar

A section of a residential building near M. Suleman Sweets in Kharadar area collapsed on Monday, prompting an immediate emergency response.

According to rescue sources, rescue teams arrived at the scene with an ambulance and a disaster response vehicle shortly after receiving the alert. Using a snorkel, they successfully evacuated 22 people including women and children from the damaged structure.

Authorities have declared the building unsafe. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

It is to be mentioned here that despite repeated notices, the buildings were not vacated.

It should be noted that SBCA has established a “Rain Emergency Center” during the monsoon season, where technical staff are on duty 24 hours a day in shifts without any holidays. SBCA once again appeals to the public to report buildings severely affected by rainwater or sewage leakage. Citizens can inform the SBCA Rain Emergency Center by calling 99232355 and 99230939