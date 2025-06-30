President Zardari signs Finance Bill 2025-26 into law

President Asif Ali Zardari has officially signed the Finance Bill 2026 into law following its approval by both the National Assembly and the Senate. The signing took place after the bill was passed through the necessary legislative processes. In accordance with the Constitution, the bill, which includes various fiscal measures for the upcoming financial year, was presented to President Zardari after being debated and passed in both houses of Parliament. Following the president’s signature, the official Gazette notification has been issued, making the bill’s provisions effective immediately. On June 10, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled a Rs17.6 trillion federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26, laying stress on the government’s focus on economic stability and growth.