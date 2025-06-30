England stick to winning combo for 2nd India test

England have announced an unchanged playing XI for the second Test against India, which starts on July 2 at Edgbaston. The decision shows their confidence in the team that secured a five-wicket win in the first Test at Headingley. With that victory, England now lead the five-match series 1-0.

Jofra Archer, who recently rejoined the Test squad after three years, will not play in the second Test. British media reported that he missed training on Monday due to a family emergency. However, he is expected to return to the squad by Tuesday, but his availability for selection remains uncertain.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the team would continue with the same players who performed well in the first match. This includes captain Ben Stokes, top batters Joe Root and Zak Crawley, and new wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. England aim to build on their strong start and push for a 2-0 series lead.

Meanwhile, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir is under pressure after the loss in the opening Test. Critics have raised questions about team selection and player performance. India will need to bounce back strongly in the second match to stay in the series.

England’s confirmed playing XI includes Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir. The team hopes this combination continues its winning form at Edgbaston.