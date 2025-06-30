Punjab gears up for muharram with over 150,000 cops on duty

Punjab’s caretaker government has finalised a comprehensive security plan for the month of Muharram, ensuring both physical and cyber protection. Provincial Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, confirmed the measures on Monday during a high-level meeting at the Punjab Home Department.

The meeting reviewed the implementation strategy of the Muharram security plan. Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi and representatives from law enforcement agencies briefed the committee about the latest threat assessments and preventive actions in place.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stressed the need for 24/7 cyber surveillance in addition to field security. He said that a dedicated cyber patrolling unit is actively monitoring online spaces, and several arrests have been made for spreading sectarian content. To ensure peace, over 150,000 police personnel will be deployed across Punjab during Muharram.

The minister also emphasized inter-sect harmony, urging all religious groups to promote tolerance and unity. On 9th and 10th Muharram, the provincial government will strictly enforce Section 144, including a ban on pillion riding to prevent untoward incidents.

Authorities also warned that anyone spreading hateful content on social media would face serious action. Officials assured that efforts are underway to maintain law and order in both public spaces and digital platforms throughout the holy month.