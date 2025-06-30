Counter-terror wins: Violence in Pakistan drops 32% in Q2 2025

Pakistan saw a 32% drop in violence during the second quarter of 2025, according to a report by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS). The report showed a major decline in fatalities, from 900 in Q1 to 615 in Q2. It also highlighted better counter-terrorism strategies and efforts across the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Balochistan remained the most affected provinces, but both saw reduced violence. Fatalities in K-P dropped 32%, while Balochistan saw a 40% fall. These improvements are linked to successful operations against militant groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

However, violence has spread to quieter areas. Punjab reported a 162% rise in deaths, from 8 in Q1 to 21 in Q2. Azad Jammu & Kashmir also recorded six fatalities after reporting none in Q1, raising concerns about the spread of militancy to new regions.

Despite gains, civilians remain the main victims of attacks. Of 107 terror incidents, most targeted civilians, injuring 249 people. Terrorists focused more on public fear than military targets, causing disruptions in everyday life.

On a positive note, the success rate of counter-terror operations has improved. Terrorists accounted for 55% of total fatalities in Q2, up from 35% in past years. This reflects the growing impact of state-led counter-insurgency efforts and better coordination between security forces.